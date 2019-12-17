Funeral held for Cameron Walters, killed in NAS Pensacola shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Airman apprentice Cameron Walters was laid to rest in Savannah Monday.

The 21-year-old from Richmond Hill was shot and killed along with two other sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6.

Family, friends, military members and even Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gathered at Compassion Christian Church for a celebration of Walters’ life.

Those close to Walters during his time at Effingham County High School describe him as a “cheese ball” and a bright light to everyone who knew him.

“Cameron wasn’t my brother by blood but he was the brother by choice. And that just makes it that much harder to lose him,” said Hunter Cannon during the funeral service.

Walters reportedly ran towards the gunman in Pensacola, unarmed, saving others from being killed.

His friends say that’s just who he was — selfless until the end.

“Although we lost someone as amazing as Cameron, we’ve got the strongest guardian angel you can ever ask for,” Cannon said. “I know he’s going to always look over us and make sure that no matter what, we’re going to get through it.”

Following the service, veterans escorted Walters’ body to the Oak Hill Cemetery in a procession honoring his sacrifice.

Walters was posthumously promoted to the rank of Naval Air Crewman 3rd Class for his bravery.