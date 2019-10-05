Funeral arrangements set for twin girls found dead inside hot car in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Raelynn and Payton Keyes, the twins who were found dead inside of a hot car in Hinesville on Sunday.

The viewing will be Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Toombs County Funeral Home (211 West Liberty Ave. Lyons, GA). The funeral will follow on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Toombs County Funeral Home.

The 3-year-old girls and their two older brothers were placed in foster care in March. Preliminary autopsy results show the girls died of a heat stroke, but a full investigation is still underway.