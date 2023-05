SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Larry “Gator” Rivers.

The Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter died on Saturday at the age of 73.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul CME Church (1601 Barnard St.), according to Campbell & Sons Funeral Home.

His funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m.

Condolences can be shared on the funeral home’s website.