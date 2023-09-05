SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, attorney and legendary Bulldogs mascot owner, have announced funeral arrangements for the former attorney and legendary Bulldogs mascot owner.

Seiler passed away on Aug. 28, his family says.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Savannah Golf Club. There will also be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6 at Crumley Hall, the Lutheran Church of the Ascension located at 120 Bull St., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lutheran Church of the Ascension; Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA. 31406; or the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, 501 D.W. Brooks Dr, Athens, GA 30602.

Seiler was 90 years old when he passed away in August.