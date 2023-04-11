JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dr. Howard Wasdin, a nationally recognized author and decorated Navy SEAL veteran who died in a recent plane crash.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old was piloting a plane back from Fernandina Beach, Florida, when the deadly crash happened. His dog Tango who was on board did not survive.

Wasdin’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel (860 US 301 South in Jesup). The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

According to his obituary, in lieu of flowers, Wasdin would rather have donations be made to one of the following: Mercy Flight Southeast, 8864 Airport Boulevard; Leesburg Airport, Leesburg, FL 34788; or Boys and Girls Club of the Altamaha Area, 550 E Orange St, Jesup, GA 31546.

A Florida native, Wasdin moved to Screven, Georgia, at the age of 4 and went on to graduate from Wayne County High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and 9 as a SEAL, his obituary states.

Wasdin was awarded the Silver Star and a Purple Heart for his bravery and actions in the notable Somali conflict known as Black Hawk Down. He went on to co-author “SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an Elite Navy SEAL Sniper” among other books inspired by his time in service.

After retiring from the military, Wasdin earned a chiropractic degree and opened a practice in Jesup.

“Howard was a loving, hard-working, kind, and doting husband who prioritized his wife in the most amazing ways,” his obituary reads.

Wasdin is survived by his wife, Debbie, their son and four daughters.