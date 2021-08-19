Funeral arrangements announced for Rep. Mickey Stephens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens.

The Savannah native died Saturday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his family. He was 77.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at The Adams Chapel (510 Stephenson Avenue). Visitors are asked to pay their respects, sign the guestbook and exit.

Read more Savannah native Rep. Mickey Stephens passes away at age 77

An “Honoring the Life” service will follow at 6 p.m. at Savannah State University Tiger Arena (3219 College Street). Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Guests will undergo COVID-19 screening protocols and must wear a mask.

The service will be livestreamed on the Adams Funeral Services Facebook page.

Stephens’ funeral will take place Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E. Harris Street) starting at 2 p.m. This can also be viewed live on the Facebook page.

The interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery on Wheaton Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to the Restoration project of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church of Savannah. Donations can be made on the funeral home’s website or mailed to 556 E. Gordon St. Savannah, GA 31401.