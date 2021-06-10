Funeral arrangements announced for Murdaugh mother, son killed in Colleton County

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for two members of a prominent South Carolina family who were found shot to death earlier this week.

Graveside services will be held for Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son, Paul, at noon Friday at the Hampton Cemetery.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are survived by Randolph Murdaugh III, their father-in-law and grandfather, respectively, who was a former 14th Circuit solicitor.

Members of the Murdaugh family have been named in a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit filed by the mother of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on charges connected to Beach’s death in 2019.

The 22-year-old was accused of being drunk behind the wheel of a speeding boat that crashed near Parris Island, throwing Beach into the water. Her body was found the following week.

Investigators have released few details in the double homicide, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has said there is no active search for suspects.