SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Savannah police Officer Reginald Brannan, who recently died in a car crash.

A public viewing will be held on Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 310 Alice St. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Jonesville Baptist Church located at 5201 Montgomery St. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West located at 1336 Dean Forest Road.

Brannan, 23, was traveling home from work on in his personal vehicle around midnight on Aug. 28, when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in the 4200 block of Highway 21 in Garden City.

Officer Brannan had been a part of the Savannah Police Department since December 2020.