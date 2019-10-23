GoFundMe campaigns set up for families of fallen Fort Stewart soldiers, donate here

Pfc. Antonio Garcia, Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins and Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – GoFundMe campaigns have been created for two of the soldiers killed in a training accident Sunday on Fort Stewart.

The campaigns set up are for the families and funeral expenses of Antonio Garcia and Thomas Walker. To donate, follow the links below.

There has not been a campaign set up for Bryan Jenkins or any of the other injured soldiers yet, but News 3 and a representative from GoFundMe are monitoring the site.

Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, 41 of Gainesville, Florida, 21-year-old Pfc. Antonio Garcia, of Peoria, Arizona, and Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio were killed in a training accident on Fort Stewart on Sunday when their Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over off a bridge into a stream. Three other soldiers were injured.

