GoFundMe campaigns set up for families of fallen Fort Stewart soldiers, donate here

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – GoFundMe campaigns have been created for two of the soldiers killed in a training accident Sunday on Fort Stewart.
The campaigns set up are for the families and funeral expenses of Antonio Garcia and Thomas Walker. To donate, follow the links below.
- Antonio Garcia GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ae2ykw-antonio-garcia
- Thomas Walker GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/thomas-walker
There has not been a campaign set up for Bryan Jenkins or any of the other injured soldiers yet, but News 3 and a representative from GoFundMe are monitoring the site.
Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, 41 of Gainesville, Florida, 21-year-old Pfc. Antonio Garcia, of Peoria, Arizona, and Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio were killed in a training accident on Fort Stewart on Sunday when their Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over off a bridge into a stream. Three other soldiers were injured.