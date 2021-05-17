Fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks in Beaufort City buildings

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort announced Monday that members of the public who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks when they enter City buildings.

City officials say the decision is to conform with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The City is asking those who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks as a courtesy to others.

Beaufort Municipal Court continues to require masks for anyone who enters the courtroom, per the order of the State Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty.