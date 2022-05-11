Watch the bodycam footage released from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office above.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage of a traffic stop on April 20 and it’s gaining national attention.

“We’re going to check y’all’s luggage, OK? If there is anything in y’all’s luggage, we’re probably going to find it, OK?” a deputy is heard saying on the bodycam.

Deputies pulled over a charter bus with the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team on board for the traffic stop that ended in a search for contraband. The department is being accused of racial profiling but the sheriff says that’s not the case.

“There were several commercial vehicles stopped that morning, including another bus, where contraband was located,” says Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman. “Before entering the motorcoach the deputies was not aware that this school was a historically Black or aware of the race or occupants due to the height of the vehicle and tinted windows.”