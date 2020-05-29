Full sanitation services to resume in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah residents can expect yard waste and recycling to get back to normal next week, according to the city.

In early April, the City of Savannah Sanitation Department limited services to garbage collection only in an effort to increase social distancing between its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garbage collection services were never impacted but residents were able to use recycling carts for garbage overflow. The city says effective immediately, those carts should only be used for recycling.

“Contaminated recycling cart loads will be taken to the landfill,” a statement from the city reads.

Collection for recycling will resume on Monday, June 1. Yard waste collection will start back up again on Tuesday.

“Yard waste should be placed at the regular point of collection, in accordance with regular guidelines,” the city reminds residents. “Excess quantities will delay collection.”

Smaller bulk items will be collected along with regular garbage collection but picking up large furniture and major appliances may be delayed.

“If your items are not collected on the regularly scheduled date, then leave them at your point of collection until collection is completed,” the city advises, adding that residents can report missed collections by calling 311 or 912-651-6579.

Two drop off centers will remain open during normal business hours and residents can bring recycling, yard waste and bulk items to these locations:

Dean Forest Landfill Facility (1327 Dean Forest Road) Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Friday: 7 a.m.- 3:15 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

