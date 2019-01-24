Ft. Stewart Solider faces a judge in Michigan in connection with the death of her husband Video

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, MI., (WSAV) - Kemia Hassel faced a judge in Michigan after she stood accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Active U.S Army Sargeant Tyrone Hassel III.

Investigators say around 11 p.m., on New Year's Eve, Hassel, was shot and killed outside his father's home in St. Joseph Township, Michigan.

Kemia, also an active duty soldier and one-year-old baby were spending the holidays with his family. Family time was cut short when Hassel returned home with food for his wife.

When he went back to his car investigators say 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar, also an active duty soldier, allegedly shot Hassel leaving him for dead.

"Why would you let your kid grow up without a mom and a dad? Now it's up to me and her mom and dad and my wife to take care of him," said Tyrone Hassel Jr, Hassel III's father.

Now the Hassel family is left looking for answers.

If convicted, Kemia Hassel faces life in prison.