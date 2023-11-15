FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV)- If you live near Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield, you need to know that they will be holding a full-scale exercise on Thursday.

The exercise will include the power being shut down to test the electrical grid and backup power capabilities.

The installation will remain open during the test, and all personnel are expected to report to work.

The outage will start at Stewart at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Hunter.

The exercise is expected to last for three hours.

Other emergency response actions will occur during the exercise as well.

Officials say if you are going to be in the area around those times, to watch for first responders and… other emergency personnel.