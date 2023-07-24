FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A canine hailing from Fort Stewart is gaining national attention after reaching the semi-finals for the annual Hero Dog Awards hosted by the country’s first national animal welfare organization — American Humane.

The nationwide competition recognizes America’s MVPs (most valuable pups) in five categories including therapy dogs, service and guide dogs, military dogs, law enforcement, first responder dogs and emerging hero dogs.

The local canine in question, Gino, is going snout-to-snout against four other top pups in the military dog category.

It’s now up to America, and you Coastal Empire, to vote for your favorite canine hero by clicking or tapping here.