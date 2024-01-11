SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The City of Savannah is celebrating the 100th anniversary of a National Historic Landmark with an exhibit at City Hall.

Fort Pulaski was an active military base that went out of use around 1870.

It fell into a long period of decline, but the workers’ village that supported the base remained until 1880 when a massive hurricane destroyed it.

Enter the National Park Service. In 1924, they adopted Ft. Pulaski, repaired the structures, cleaned the land, and presented it to the public as a national landmark.

In honor of the 100th anniversary, the city has partnered with Ft. Pulaski to share this traveling exhibit aimed to teach us more about the workers’ village archaeology project.

“Many people think of just the fort, but it’s there’s a lot more to it and there were a lot more people involved than just the military officers.” says Luciana Sprecher, the Director of Municipal Archives, “The workers’ village was sort of the support village for all the people who were living, working, and helping to build the fort and then helping to support its operations over time.”

The exhibit celebrates the history of Savannah, our military, and the people who lived on this land well before we arrived. It will be displayed at City Hall until January 19th. Ft. Pulaski is open to the public year-round.