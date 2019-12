SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Frond and Fern Outdoor Marketplace will host a holiday market on Saturday for the public.

The market will be Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus #5588E, 700 Christopher Drive.

All are invited to shop from local artists and vendors, eat lunch and have a mimosa. There will be a Santa meet and greet from 12-1 p.m. followed by photos with Santa from 1:30-4 p.m.

For more information on the holiday market, visit the event’s Facebook page, HERE.