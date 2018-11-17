From trash to cash: Port Royal Sound Foundation exhibits recycled art contest Video

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - A community exhibit on display at the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center is made entirely of trash to get people thinking about their impact on the environment.

"Recycled art is... trash from your house," said Chris Kehrer, a naturalist with the Port Royal Sound Foundation. "Some people even went a little step further and went out into the marsh and did a litter clean up... and made something beautiful out of it."

More than 100 beautiful somethings were submitted for the foundation's recycled art contest.

"This was to get the word out for the plastic bag ban that went into place and kind of start this conversation of trash and litter in our area, and get people thinking about it more," Kehrer said.

Beaufort County banned plastic bags this month following a 'Strawless Summer' at hundreds of restaurants, all to protect marine life.

"Beaufort County is 50 percent water," Kehrer said. "There's water everywhere, a lot of our storm drains lead directly into our water system. A lot of the highways you travel on, are right next to the water."

The contest submissions include a sea turtle made of cigarette butts and a dolphin from straws all collected along Coligny Beach.

For some this trash put together just right was worth $500. There were six main winners for $500 each, and 10 honorable mentions of $100.

'Best in Show' went to Bluffton High School's 'Save Our Seas' made of 15,000 bottle caps picked up by students.

"Single-use plastics and litter that ends up in our waterways," Kehrer explained.

Perhaps the real winners get something much more valuable than money -- life in the Lowcountry waters.

The exhibit's last day on display is Nov. 17 at the center's 4th birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the exhibits will be adopted into the museum.