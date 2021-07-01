Free way: Tolls removed from quickest way to Hilton Head

Image of the Cross Island Parkway toll plaza on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Photographed May 6, 2021, by Cody Crouch/SCDOT.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — For the first time in 23 years, it isn’t costing drivers anything to take the quickest way to the heart of Hilton Head Island.

Tolls on the Cross Island Parkway were dropped Thursday after South Carolina made its final bond payment on the $81 million road that opened in 1998.

The toll booths will remain up and drivers are asked to slow down and be careful until the Department of Transportation can remove the booths in the coming months.

The 7-mile expressway avoids the 12-mile main route full of stoplights and suburban sprawl.