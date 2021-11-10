Free turkeys, skating offered at upcoming HIV testing events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s estimated almost 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the end of 2019, the most recent year for which the data is available, only 87% knew they had HIV.

Each year on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day is observed to bring awareness to HIV, show support for those living with the disease and remember those who have died from it.

This year also marks 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported.

Several free HIV testing events have been scheduled throughout the Coastal Health District to coincide with World AIDS Day. Some events even have special offers, like a free turkey or skating session.

Health officials say testing is confidential and results will be available in one minute. A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive and counseling will be made available.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Glynn County Health Department (2747 Fourth St. Brunswick)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free frozen turkey for all who get tested (Limit one per household)

Thursday, Nov. 18:

Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Dr. Savannah)

1 to 6 p.m.

Free frozen turkey for all who get tested (Limit one per household)

Monday, Nov. 29

Skylark Mobile Unit (9607 Ford Avex, Richmond Hill)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

World AIDS Day Diversity Health Center (303 Fraser Dr., Hinesville)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Coastal Community Health Services (Perry Park, 2211 Bartow St., Brunswick)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Star Castle (550 Mall Blvd., Savannah)

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Free skating for all who get tested

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Skylark Mobile Unit (229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Coastal Health District, HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday (by appointment) during regular health department hours of operation.

For locations and operational hours, visit gachd.org.