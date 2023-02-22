SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The AARP has partnered with Live Oak Public Libraries around Savannah and Hinesville to help you get your taxes sorted and filed.

Their IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation services to anyone — and it’s completely free. You don’t even have to be an AARP member.

This service will be open until April 17.

The process is easy and convenient. You just drop off your documents, then make an appointment to pick up your completed return. Organizers say they’re happy to help.

“Catering to low-income and older people, but anyone can come here. We’ll do their taxes for free,” said John Gerardi, the district coordinator for AARP Tax Aid. “There’s a tremendous amount of satisfaction in helping people. People are very thankful for what we’re doing and we’re saving them a lot of money.”

The service will be available at the Bull Street Library in Savannah on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s also happening at the Southwest Chatham Library and Hinesville Library.

Here is a full list of dates and times:

Bull Street Library (3rd floor)

2002 Bull St., Savannah

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 AM – 3 PM

Southwest Chatham Library (2nd floor)

Savannah Mall

14097 Abercorn St., Savannah

Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 3 PM

Hinesville Library

236 W. Memorial Dr.

Wednesdays 10 AM – 3 PM

Organizers at the Bull Street location, they have been particularly slow and want people to know they’re there and ready to help.

For more information visit savannahtaxaide.org.