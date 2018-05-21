Free summer meals offered for students in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations and school are making sure no student goes hungry this summer.

To combat students at risk of hunger while school is out, programs are being offered to provide meals for kids and teens in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Take a look at all of the locations and program details below.

COASTAL EMPIRE

The 2019 Summer Feeding Program with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia begins June 3.

You can find the nearest Summer Feeding site by texting FoodGA to 877-877, calling 211 or viewing the site locations below.

For more information on the program, requirements, etc., visit here.

Summer Feeding Open Sites

Summer Feeding Closed Sites

LOWCOUNTRY

the Beaufort County School District is working with their food service contractor Sodexo, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Beaufort County Library System to provide meals.

They will be served on a first-come basis to any child under the age of 18 and anyone under the age of 21 with a disability at the following dates and times:

St. Helena Library (June 3-July 31 from 10:45-11:30 a.m.)

Beaufort Library (June 3-July 31 from noon-12:45 p.m.)

Lobeco Library (June 3-July 31 from 1:30-2:15 p.m.)

Beaufort County YMCA (June 3-August 16 from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

In addition to these locations, free meals will be given to students enrolled in summer camps and other programs. Take a look at the details here.