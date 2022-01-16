Free pet adoption event running until end of January

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to adopt a pet in January, you can do so for free in Chatham County.

The Chatham County Animal Services (CCAS) is hosting a free adoption event from Jan. 14 through Jan. 31. If you adopt a dark-colored or heartworm-positive furry friend during the Give Paws a Chance event, the adoption fee will be waived.

CCAS says adopters frequently pass up on dark-colored and heartworm-positive pets, leading many to be euthanized. The organization says because of this, it has free or low-cost adoption events to try to combat it.

The adoption center is open six days a week — excluding Wednesdays and major holidays — from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.