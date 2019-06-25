Free mammograms today for women who meet eligibility criteria

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Women in Chatham County have an opportunity to get a free mammogram today.

Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program is partnering with St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms to eligible women.

Women who do not have insurance, are between 40 and 64 years of age and meet certain annual income guidelines will be eligible for a mammogram at no cost.

The screenings will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call 356-2946.

