FREE
LONG-TERM CARE SEMINAR
RSVP TODAY!
Habersham House will be hosting a Long-Term Care Seminar on Thursday, October 3rd at 12:00 P.M.
Guest Speaker: Jeffrey Williamson with J.L. Williamson Law Group, LLC
Lunch will be provided.
Long-Term Care Topics:
– new rules regarding financial powers of attorney
– new rules regarding VA benefits, and
– new rules regarding irrevocable trusts.
This seminar will benefit anyone who is considering how to pay for long-term care or anyone who has a family member who is, or soon will be, needing long-term care services.
RSVP Deadline: Monday, September 30th
Habersham House
5200 Habersham Street, Savannah, GA 31405
Please RSVP by calling 912.352.0070 or email Katie Williford at kwilliford@5ssl.com