Free downtown Savannah garage parking on select days during the holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced free parking in city-owned garages on select days during the holiday season.

Free parking in the city-owned garages will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 27, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Nov. 30 – Dec. 31, and Dec 17-19.

Locations:

Bryan Street Garage, 100 E Bryan St.

Liberty Street Garage, 401 W. Liberty St.

Robinson Garage, 132 Montgomery St.

State Street Garage, 100 E. State St.

Whitaker Street Garage, 7 Whitaker St.

Eastern Wharf Garage, 301 Passage Way

Normal daily rates and hours will apply before noon and after 8 p.m. for all holiday parking specials.