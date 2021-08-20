Free dental clinic coming to Savannah, volunteers needed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Remote Area Medical is bringing a free two-day dental clinic to the Hostess City.

Basic services include cleaning, fillings and extractions.

In collaboration with the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council, RAM is setting up its clinic at the Garden City Recreation Center (160 Priscilla D Thomas Way) starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and continuing Sunday, Aug. 29.

“The Planning Council is proud to host this RAM clinic in Savannah,” said Executive Director Reginald Lee. “There is such a great need in this area for dental care, and we are glad to be part of bringing these services to the community.”

All services are free and no ID is required. But RAM says patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organizers say the patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Patients will be provided with additional information on the clinic opening and next steps.

RAM suggests patients bring their own food, water, medicines and closing if arriving early. Bathrooms will be available.

Volunteers are needed for the clinic. Those interested are asked to email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org or visit ramusa.org to register.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteer dentists, oral surgeons, dental hygienists and assistants. Volunteers are also needed for setup, breakdown and help with clinic days.

RAM CEO Jeff Eastman thanked all of those who are stepping up to volunteer.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Savannah community,” Eastman added. “This has been a challenging time, and access to health care is more important than ever before.”

This is RAM’s first free clinic in Savannah. To find out more information, visit here.