Free block party tonight to celebrate Stonewall uprising, Savannah LGBT Center anniversaries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations are hosting a block party tonight to celebrate historical moments for LGBT rights in the USA and in the City of Savannah.

Today is the second anniversary of Savannah’s LGBT Center. Today also marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in New York City.

Fifty years ago, police raided Stonewall Inn, a popular Manhattan bar for people in the gay community. At the time, homosexuality was illegal in most states, so police raids were common.

On June 28, 1969, people inside the bar fought back and rioted for days. In the years after the Stonewall Uprising, gay rights organizations around the world were created.

The Savannah LGBT Center offers important services for the Savannah gay community, including health services, mentorship and support groups, and various advocacy opportunities. The center said its community includes nearly 5,000 people.

The City of Savannah, along with Savannah Pride and the Savannah LGBT Center will host a block party Friday night to celebrate this historic day and the two-year anniversary of the LGBT Center.

The block party will take place on Bull Street, between 31st Street and 32nd Street. It is completely free and will be from 7-10 p.m.

There will be music, a beer garden, an outdoor movie, free HIV testing and more. Drink tickets will be $5.

For more information on the event tonight, visit the Savannah Pride website.