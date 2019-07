SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is partnering with The Brown Law Firm to give out free bike helmets this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, kids who go out to Lake Mayer will receive a free helmet to keep them safe while riding a bike.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. It’s open to children and teens of all ages, and the Savannah K-9 officers will be present.