SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - At Saint Philip Monumental AME, one of the oldest places of worship in Savannah, District 162 Rep. Rev. Carl Gilliard is carrying on a weekend full of events to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"This is one of the oldest churches in North America, this is a monumental church, St. Phillip monumental, and to come here during the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday with one of the last two matriarchs of the King family, 90 years young, Dr. Naomi King, it’s a very defining moment,” said Rep. Gilliard. "It gives us a reminder of where we need to go. We can look back at the legacy of Dr. King and the movement, but now we have so much more work to do."