Four officers resign from Rincon Police Department

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Four Rincon Police officers resigned Wednesday without any notice, according to the department.

A spokesperson for the Rincon Police Department said all four resigned, effective immediately. While two were scheduled to work, the department “pulled together and covered the vacancy.

According to the department, changes in regime typically bring some sort of turnover.

During 2017 and 2018 under Phillip Scholl, News 3 is told eight officers resigned and two were terminated. Jose Ramirez, who was interim chief for three months last year, had four officers resign.

Mark Gerbino, who recently resigned after 10 months as chief, lost eight employees to resignation. Two employees were terminated.

Following Gerbino’s resignation, Jonathon Murrell stepped in as interim chief. According to the department, Murrell has been with Rincon Police since 2010 and successfully completed chief training last week.

“Interim Chief Murrell sent a memo to the rest of the department yesterday thanking them for their hard work and flexibility during the transition,” a statement from Rincon Police states, adding, “[He] looking forward to building a strong, unified department.”

Meanwhile, the department is looking for qualified officers to fill the newly vacant positions. According to Rincon Police, they have just had a significant increase in pay and benefits.