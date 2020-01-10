Four indicted on federal drug trafficking charges in Bulloch County

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – According to The U.S. Department of Justice, a grand jury indicted four people accused of running a methamphetamine distribution ring throughout Bulloch County.

The grand jury indicted Clifton Pittman, 50, of Reidsville, Ga.; Hope Mitchell, 44, of Reidsville; Clarence Johnson, 55, of Statesboro; and Joy Leigh Horton, 36, of Savannah on charges including Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

According to officials, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence suspected of drug activity. Investigators seized methamphetamine and paraphernalia for drug distribution and consumption at the residence.

