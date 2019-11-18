Fort Stewart to honor fallen soldier with dedication ceremony

FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart announcing Monday they plan to honor Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker by dedicating a multi-purpose range in his name.

Fort Stewart will host the ceremony for the Booker Multi-Purpose Range Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the dedication ceremony will include a tank live-fire demonstration by 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, a 3rd Infantry Division Soldier, was killed in action in Iraq in 2003.

Booker posthumously received a Silver Star for his actions. Following a comprehensive review Booker’s award was upgraded to the Distinguished Service Cross.

