Breaking News
Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Fort Stewart to honor fallen soldier with dedication ceremony

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker

FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart announcing Monday they plan to honor Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker by dedicating a multi-purpose range in his name.

Fort Stewart will host the ceremony for the Booker Multi-Purpose Range Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the dedication ceremony will include a tank live-fire demonstration by 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers.

Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, a 3rd Infantry Division Soldier, was killed in action in Iraq in 2003.

Booker posthumously received a Silver Star for his actions. Following a comprehensive review Booker’s award was upgraded to the Distinguished Service Cross.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories