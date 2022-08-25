FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — The wait is over for hundreds of Fort Stewart soldiers. Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returned home overnight after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany.

The soldiers were there to deter Russian aggression in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

“We have the ability to go anywhere in the world at any time and as fast as our nation needs us. Ready to prepare ourselves to go into a fight and to also train with our allies regardless of the location or situation and making sure to deter further aggression and assure our allies,” said Col. Peter Moon.

Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago. An estimated 5,500 Ukrainian civilians are dead, according to the United Nations. Nearly 7 million have fled into Europe and the US is pledging billions more in aid.