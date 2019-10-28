Fort Stewart soldiers killed in training incident to be laid to rest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Stewart soldiers who lost their lives during a training exercise last week will soon be laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, 41 of Gainesville, Florida, and Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker, 22, of Conneaut, Ohio.

According to his hometown news station, services for 21-year-old Pfc. Antonio Garcia, of Peoria, Arizona, will be kept private.

Visitation for Jenkins will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pembroke. Funeral services will follow and burial will be kept private.

According to his obituary, Jenkins served in the Army for nearly two decades with two tours to Iraq.

“He enjoyed fishing, was a shade tree mechanic and was very handy around the house,” his obituary reads.

Jenkins is survived by his wife of 19 years, his son, a private first class, and two daughters.

According to his obituary, 22-year-old Cpl. Thomas Walker will be laid to rest on Saturday, Nov. 2 in his hometown of Conneaut, Ohio at New Leaf United Methodist Church with visitation the day prior.

Walker joined the Army following high school. “He was an amazing young man who enjoyed hosting backyard BBQ’s with his friends and family,” reads his obituary. “He was passionate, selfless, and had an infectious smile everyone loved.”

Walker is survived by his wife, whom he married in May of this year, as well as his brother, sisters and many immediate family members. According to his obituary, he was preceded in death by his mother Tracy in 2006.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed Our Vets, 433 Center St., Ashtabula, OH, 44004, or directly at feedourvets.org. Specify “Walker Family Ashtabula County Ohio” in remarks.

Officials say Jenkins, Walker and Garcia were part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, “Raiders,” and were conducting training for their deployment to the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California when their Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled off of a bridge.

The incident remains under investigation by the 3rd Infantry Division and a team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, Fort Rucker, Alabama.