FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A soldier was killed in a helicopter incident at Wright Army Field early Wednesday, according to Fort Stewart officials.

The soldier, whose identity has not yet been released, was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 3rd Combat Brigade.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 a.m. involving two UH-60 helicopters.

The soldier’s name will be released once family members are properly notified.

Fort Stewart has closed Wright Army Airfield until further notice as the investigation is ongoing.

UH-60 Black Hawks are the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopters.