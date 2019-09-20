Fort Stewart soldier killed in crash near Gum Branch Church

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a traffic accident early Friday morning, officials say.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper John Snipes identified the victim only as a 26-year-old male soldier, pending next of kin notification.

Snipes said the soldier was traveling westbound on Georgia State Route 196 near Gum Branch Church when he lost control of his 2011 Acura TL. The vehicle flipped several times, damaging headstones in a nearby cemetery.

Officials say the soldier was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the accident is unclear at this time, but Snipes said a passerby spotted the vehicle and called 911 just after 3 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service