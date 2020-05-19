UPDATE: 2 dead in Liberty Co. crash, including Fort Stewart soldier

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have died due to a three-vehicle crash on East Oglethorpe Highway late Monday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Trooper Markus White, the deceased have been identified as Gerald Garner, a soldier assigned to Fort Stewart, and William Frasier.

White says Frasier was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway around 10:30 p.m. when he collided head-on with Garner and his passenger.

The trooper says a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on the highway sideswiped Frasier’s pickup truck on the driver’s side and came to a rest in a ditch on the westbound lane. The driver was not injured.

The soldier was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was flown by helicopter to Memorial Health. Their condition is not known at this time.

Frasier was also flown to the hospital where he died shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours while members of the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team investigated.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this story