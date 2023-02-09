FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – A Fort Stewart soldier died Tuesday on his way to a training exercise in California.

The 3rd Infantry Division soldier 26-year-old Pfc. Kaleb Franklin was flying with a group of soldiers to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, when he experienced an inflight medical emergency.

According to Fort Stewart, the group began efforts to resuscitate Franklin as the crew made an emergency diversion to Amarillo Texas.

A team on the ground transferred Franlkin to a local hospital where he later died. The cause of death has yet to be determined, officials said.

Franklin was assigned to the Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID.

“Our hearts mourn his unexpected passing, a fellow Spartan with so much potential. We offer our deepest condolences to the family,” stated Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd ABCT, 3rd ID. “Our first priority is supporting them as well as the soldiers in his unit and honoring his legacy in our brigade.”

Franklin was an information technology specialist who served nearly three years of active-duty service. The soldier was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Fort Stewart said Franklin’s unit is in contact with his family and is “committed to supporting them through this tragic event.”