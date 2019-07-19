Fort Stewart reports minor injuries to soldiers after strong winds

FILE – Photo by Fort Stewart Mission Training Complex on March 14, 2019

FORT STEWART (WSAV) – Military officials say half a dozen Fort Stewart soldiers were injured at a training complex due to strong winds Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), around 6 p.m., military police reported a tent was blown over during a training exercise resulting in six minor injuries.

Though word spread that those injuries may have resulted from a tornado, the NWS is officially reporting strong winds as the cause.

The soldiers were treated on the scene and released, Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson said.

The incident happened near Evans Army Airfield, located off of Ga. 144 East.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service