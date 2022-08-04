LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54.

Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam Road from State Route 196 on his motorcycle when he collided with a motorist driving a coupe shortly before 8 a.m.

According to Ashdown, the front passenger end of the coupe made contact with Biele throwing him from his bike causing severe injuries to the lower part of his body.

Biele was taken by ambulance to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he later died.

No charges are pending against the driver of the coupe.