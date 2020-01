FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV) – According to Fort Stewart officials, a body was discovered Monday afternoon on post.

The identity of the body has not been released but officials say the body is not connected to Fort Stewart.

A cause of death has not been released.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

Fort Stewart law enforcement continues to investigate.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as it develops.