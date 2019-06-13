Fort Stewart 3rd Aviation Brigade holds change of command ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A new command team is taking over the Third Combat Aviation Brigade. It's all part of a military tradition out on Fort Stewart.

The Third Infantry Division Band kicked off the ceremony in Forsyth Park. Families of the commanding officers were presented with flowers to honor their support.

Outgoing 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Commander Colonel Mark Johnson passed the torch to Colonel Michael McFadden.

Thurday's ceremony is the third change in command this week.

"They change over, pass the colors from one commander to the other symbolizing a farewell from one commander and welcoming the next commands," said Sgt. Major Jose Fontanez, who helped organize the event. "We decided to do this in Forsyth park, so we can have the community be part of it."

Outgoing Sgt. Major Terri Clavo aslo left his command and incoming Sgt. Major Rob Armstrong will be taking over.

Command teams are typically reassigned every two years.

