SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument will reopen Saturday after closing for Hurricane Dorian.

The national monument closed on Sunday in anticipation of tropical impacts from Dorian.

Park officials said they completed an assessment of the park on Friday and found minimal damage. All visitor facilities will be open on their regular schedules from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday.

Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 15 miles east of Savannah.