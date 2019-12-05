Fort Pulaski storm debris removal project making progress

FORT PULASKI, Ga. (WSAV) – The storm debris removal project at Fort Pulaski National Monument is coming along, park officials say.

In a Dec. 5 update, officials said areas near the picnic area have been reopened. Trails along the dike system and in the historic area of the park are closed for public safety, and access to and from the park picnic to Fort Pulaski is limited to only the shoulder along Cockspur Island Road.

Below is a map of closed and accessible areas at the park:

For the holidays, all debris removal project work will stop, and all trails will be open between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. After that, the project will resume and new closures will be released.