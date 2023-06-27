TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument is creating a development concept plan to address multiple issues the park faces, from outdated facilities to inadequate infrastructure following recent storms.

This comes ahead of the park’s 100th anniversary as a National Monument in 2024.

Fort Pulaski is seeking public comment online now through July 12.

The goal is to address operational efficiency and resilience, as well as the visitor experience. Changes would be made to facilities within the park, not the monument itself.

Presently, officials say park staff spends two to four days ahead of storms moving equipment offsite or out of vulnerable locations. Restrooms close unexpectedly during high water and aren’t available at some park locations. Radio communications need to be evaluated. Parking is inadequate.

Those are just a few of the issues.

The planning team has proposed the following concepts to help address some of these problems:

Relocate the entrance booth closer to the visitor center and provide a queueing lane for entry.

Construct a new building near the USCG station to house park maintenance, cultural and natural resources, and law enforcement staff and equipment.

Add a third tier of parking and a large vehicle turnaround at the visitor center parking area.

Modify fort parking entrance road to use the original alignment and use a one-way loop.

Ensure that ABA standards are met by improving the picnic area and restrooms.

Relocate the Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) campsites to the field across from the maintenance yard.

Here’s what the team wants to know from you:

What input do you have to share about these design concepts? How would these design concepts influence your visit to Fort Pulaski? Are there any other design concepts not already presented that the National Park Service should consider and analyze? What is missing, and why should it be considered? What other comments or suggestions do you have?

Visit here for a closer look at the development concept plan and here to submit a comment.