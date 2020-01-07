Fort Pulaski resumes storm debris removal project, trails impacted

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the National Park Services, Fort Pulaski National Monument has resumed its storm debris removal project.

Officials say work has moved into the historic area, north and west of historic Fort Pulaski and will impact the North Pier Trail, Nature Trail, the historic north pier, Battery Hambright, and the John Wesley Monument.

While access to the north shoreline is limited, the Lighthouse Trail remains open. Travel between the picnic area and historic Fort Pulaski remains largely the shoulder along Cockspur Island Road.



