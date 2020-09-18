Fort Pulaski reopens to visitors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument has reopened for visitors.

Hours are still reduced, but visits can be made inside the fort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., effective Friday.

The visitor center remains closed, but access is still available to all trails, picnic areas, and the Lazaretto Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier.

“We are pleased to be able to reopen Fort Pulaski to the public,” said Park Superintendent Melissa Memory. “While we have reduced hours to allow for enhanced cleaning and maintenance and will not have formal tours available, our staff is eager to welcome the public back to safely experience the fort.”

Officials say they are following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities to ensure the safety of visitors and employees.

Visitors are asked to social distance, wear a face covering when that distance cannot be maintained and follow the outlined direction of travel.

Fort Pulaski says its following CDC guidance to keep workspaces and public spaces safe and clean.

View more information on the National Park Service’s response to the coronavirus online here.