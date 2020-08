Related Content Tropical Storm Isaias impacts: what to expect today Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument announced the park will temporarily close on Monday due to the forecast of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials say the park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and re-open once damage assessments have been made and the park is deemed safe for visitation.

