Fort Pulaski announces upcoming holiday park closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument will be closed for upcoming holidays.

The park will maintain regular hours, open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the holiday season, except for on the following days:

  • Thanksgiving: The park will close at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.
  • Christmas: The park will close on Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26.
  • New Year’s: The park will close on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m. on January 2.

